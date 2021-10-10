Gas Prices Continue Unseasonal Rise In NJ, Across The Nation

Gas prices are continuing their unseasonal rise in New Jersey and across the nation and remain more than $1 per gallon higher than they were a year ago.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.25, up three cents from a week ago. Drivers were paying an average of $2.28 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.26, up seven cents from last week. Drivers were paying $2.19 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

Analysts say the price rise in New Jersey comes despite a recent drop in the gas tax. They say crude prices nearing $80 per barrel are the main culprit keeping prices high at a time that usually sees a decline due to reduced demand following the summer driving season,

(AP)