BDE: Jewish Entrepreneur Killed In Small Plane Crash In Atlanta

Jonathan D. Rosen, z’l, was one of four people killed in a small plane crash on Friday at DeKalb Peachtree Airport in Atlanta.
Rosen, 47, was in the pilot’s seat of a single-engine Cessna 210 when it crashed for unknown reasons. All four passengers of the plane were killed in the crash, including Rosen’s 14-year-old daughter, her friend, and another family friend.
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the accident.
BREKAING: A member of the Board of Trustees for the J.D. Rosen Family Foundation confirms one of the four victims of Friday's plane at at DeKalb- Peachtree Airport is Jonathan D. Rosen. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/507Vmywnub
Rosen was the CEO of Entaire Global Companies, Inc., a financial services holding company specializing in leveraged strategies for retirement planning and wealth creation, and the founder of The Jonathan D. Rosen Family Foundation.
He had a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Wharton School of Finance and Commerce of the University of Pennsylvania and attended Emory Law School.
He left behind grieving family members, including two children, ages 11 and 13.
Yehi Zichro Baruch.
I hear about so many of these single engine Cessna planes crashing. I don’t know how much more double engines planes cost to buy but if you can’t afford a double engine planes then don’t buy one and fly commercial. These single planes are simply sekonos nefashos.
This is one of the safest Aircraft, 99% it is human Error this was his Aircraft: https://www.jetphotos.com/photo/10309044
it is a pressurized Craft can fly in class B or class C above 10,000 ft.
Will have to wait for the final of the NTSB, meanwhile as much as an horrific accident, it is still much safer to fly then to go by Ground with a vehicle
בשורות טובות
In repsone to @philosopher saying that it’s “sekonos nefashos” to fly a single-engine Cessan plane and it’s only safe to fly a double engine.
First, and most importantly, there are clear halakhos about what situation is called a “sakana” and, while you should ask your Rav and not paskin of random internet commentators, flying any of these planes is not called dangerous by any measure of halacha.
Second, a simple cursory google search shows that 1) single-engine planes are LESS dangerous than twin-engine planes and 2) Private planes are LESS dangerous than driving a car.
So, if you are really concerned about saving lives, stop giving bad advice (one of the aveiros we repent for in nusach of viduy on yom kippur), and you will at least start saving your own life.
sources:
https://www.highskyflying.com/are-twin-engine-planes-safer-than-single-engine-planes/
https://www.livescience.com/49701-private-planes-safety.html