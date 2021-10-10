BDE: Jewish Entrepreneur Killed In Small Plane Crash In Atlanta

Jonathan D. Rosen, z’l, was one of four people killed in a small plane crash on Friday at DeKalb Peachtree Airport in Atlanta.

Rosen, 47, was in the pilot’s seat of a single-engine Cessna 210 when it crashed for unknown reasons. All four passengers of the plane were killed in the crash, including Rosen’s 14-year-old daughter, her friend, and another family friend.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the accident.

BREKAING: A member of the Board of Trustees for the J.D. Rosen Family Foundation confirms one of the four victims of Friday's plane at at DeKalb- Peachtree Airport is Jonathan D. Rosen. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/507Vmywnub — Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) October 9, 2021

Rosen was the CEO of Entaire Global Companies, Inc., a financial services holding company specializing in leveraged strategies for retirement planning and wealth creation, and the founder of The Jonathan D. Rosen Family Foundation.

He had a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Wharton School of Finance and Commerce of the University of Pennsylvania and attended Emory Law School.

He left behind grieving family members, including two children, ages 11 and 13.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

