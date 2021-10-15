SHOCKING: Israeli Businessman Shot To Death In Rechovot As Leaving Shul

An Israeli businessman in his 40s was shot to death on Friday morning in Rechovot as he left shul after davening Shacharis.

The niftar, a well-known entrepreneur in the real estate industry who was later identifed as Eldad Peri, 44, was shot at point-blank range and was found lying lifeless on the ground of the parking lot outside the shul. Paramedics who arrived at the scene could do nothing but determine his death.

Police forces who arrived at the scene pursued the gunman as he fled the scene by motorcycle. An investigation has been opened into the circumstances of the incident.

According to initial reports, Peri had encountered financial difficulties and was in the process of declaring bankruptcy, a fact that is likely related to his murder. A Yisrael Hayom report later on Friday said that his business, the Eldad Peri Group, folded in the summer of 2020 after he became entangled in heavy financial debts to many creditors.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)