Cypriot Police Arrest 2nd Suspect, Admit Plot Against Israelis Was Likely Terrorism

A second suspect was arrested in Cyprus last week for alleged involvement in a plot to assassinate Israeli businessmen.

The suspect, a 27-year–old Pakistani man who worked as a food delivery worker, is suspected of acting as an accomplice to the main suspect, an Azeri national who was arrested on September 27.

Cypriot police, who originally denied that the plot to assassinate Israeli businessmen was related to terrorism, have changed their tune after finding evidence that the Azeri suspect had terror-related ties, Cypriot media outlets reported.

One outlet said that the plot was specifically targeted at Israelis and was “intended to send a message.”

