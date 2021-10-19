Israel Police Arrest 3 More Suspects From Berland’s Shuvu Banim In Jerusalem Murder Cases

Israel Police on Tuesday morning arrested three additional suspects of alleged involvement in two murders that occurred in Jerusalem over 30 years ago.

The suspects are all in their 60s – two are residents of Jerusalem and one is a resident of Haifa.

The suspects are or were members of the Shuvu Banim kehilla and include the son of a former Israeli minister and the husband of the woman who admitted her role in one of the crimes.

The woman’s attorney said that her client was a victim of the Shuvu Banim cult and she is cooperating with the police.

The court extended the detainment of the three suspects arrested on Sunday for another eight days.

Shuvu Banim is led by Rabbi Eliezer Berland who was convicted in 2016 after admitting to two counts of indecent acts and one “assault.” In June, he was convicted on charges of fraud, exploitation, attempted intimidation, tax offenses and money laundering.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)