“Sedom & Amorah:” UTJ MK Eichler Excoriates The British Courts Over Murder of Alta Fixsler A”H

The levaya of Alta Fixsler, a’h, who was disconnected from life support on Monday, took place on Monday night by the Belzer Beis Medrash in Manchester and her body was flown to Israel on Tuesday for burial.

A minyan of relatives and close friends gathered at the hospital and recited Kriyas Shema as Alta was killed by the medical staff. Singer Sheyela Gluck sang songs of chizzuk.

“The modern world is returning to the culture of Sedom and Amorah,” UTJ MK Yisrael Eichler said in response to the news of Alta’s murder. “For months, the family called for help against the British courts which have turned into Sedom and Amorah, as well as the state of Israel, which has abandoned its citizens. We tried to appeal to presidents, ministers, lawmakers and anyone with a human heart, but no one succeeded in withstanding the legal power of the ‘religion of compassion.'”

“The forced killing of an ill Jewish baby in the UK renders the world of medicine and health as murderous and dangerous for the sick, elderly and weak,” Eichler asserted. “The world turns into a cruel forest of wild animals in which the strong kill the weak – everything in the name of ‘natural selection’ that transforms people into wild animals.”

“The ruling of a British court to kill a child out of ‘compassion’ creates an opening to hell for all terminally ill patients, the poor, and anyone who doesn’t have power or money to protect themselves from the ‘merciful’ murderers.”

“Anyone who has a compassionate heart weeps tonight together with the bereaved family.”

As a Belzer chassid, Eichler belongs to the same chassidus as the Fixslers.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)