Tehillim: World-Renowned Ba’al Tzedaka Is In Critical Condition

Ba’al tzedaka Reb Yehoshua Ozer Halperin of Manchester is hospitalized in critical condition and is in need of great Rachamei Shamayim.

Reb Halperin, who returned from New York to the UK two weeks ago, was feeling unwell and was hospitalized (not COVID related). His condition deteriorated and he was transferred to the ICU.

Reb Halperin, a Boyaner chassid in his 60s, is one of the biggest ba’alei tzedaka in the world, donating large sums of money every year to support mosdos Torah around the world. He is one of the leaders of the frum community in Manchester and regularly hosts Gedolei Torah at his home.

A tefillah for his refuah was held on Tuesday at the kever of the Manchester Rosh Yeshiva, HaGaon HaRav Yehudah Ze’ev Segal, z’tl.

A notice was hung up in Yeshivas Mir of Yerushalayim asking the bnei yeshivah to daven for him as well in Boyaner shuls and batei midrash.

The public is asked to daven for the refuah of HaRav Yehoshua Ozer ben Chava Leah b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

