Bennett’s Budget: NIS 30 Billion To Arabs, 40 Million To Reform, 6 Million To Cats

The budget plan formulated by the Bennett-Lapid-Lieberman government includes NIS 30 billion for Arabs, NIS 40 million for Reform organizations, and NIS six million for street cats.

UTJ MK Uri Maklev slammed the government for granting a huge amount of funding to the Reform movement – a first for an Israeli government – to continue its destructive work against the continued existence of the Jewish people. Additionally, as Maklev pointed out in a speech to the Knesset, this huge sum of money was granted without any oversight, to a new organization for “innovative Judaism,” which no one even knows what it does and whom it serves.

“What we do know is that their entire ratzon is against the pure chinuch of the children of Israel, to harm yichus and deepen assimilation – this is what the government allocates NIS 40 million for!” Maklev said. “The Reform sector doesn’t survive – the second and third generation are already not Jewish due to assimilation.”

“It’s a small organization that received far more than its share of the population. According to percentages, if they received NIS 40 million, then the Chareidi sector should have received NIS 40 billion.”

UTJ MK Moshe Gafni said: “When we asked for NIS 2 million, you called us extortionists. And suddenly you transfer NIS 40 million to a Reform group – that adds up to a million shekel for each Reform person!”

Gafni also slammed the government for allocating money for cats to fulfill the demand of the Labor party. “You’re hypocrites! Why did you attack us when we took care of our ideological needs? Only you’re allowed to take care of streets cats? Why don’t you take care of the Chareidi children? At least worry about them as much as cats.”

Noam chairman MK Avi Maoz said: “A government of cats – there’s no budget for soldiers, for needy families, but there’s money for cats. How can it be that you raise taxes and cut funds to weaker sectors including subsidies for daycare but you have money for cats.”

UTJ MK Meir Porush called out the government’s MKs for their hypocrisy in granting a huge amount of money to Arabs – a sector that doesn’t serve in the army, when the very same MKs fiercely protested granting funds to Chareidim during previous governments because they don’t serve in the army.

“What did Lapid yell about for years?” Porush said. “How did he incite the general public against the Chareidi public? ‘We don’t want you to live off us, go work, go to the army, why do you behave like parasites, why do you take money from the state? Why does Netanyahu give you money?’”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)