A 1st For An Israeli Gov’t: NIS 40 Million In Funding For Reform Movement

The Bennett-Lapid-Lieberman government on Sunday approved a huge budget for the Reform movement through the Diaspora Ministry.

A budget of NIS 40 million will be allocated to fund initiatives of the Conservative, Reform and Progressive movements through the ”Innovative Judasim” division established by the government.

This is the first time that a budget for the Reform movement has been approved by an Israeli government.

“The current government continues to trample on kol davar b’kedusha and supports Reform organizations which wreak a spiritual holocaust on the Jewish nation and which through so many Jews have been lost to assimilation,” UTJ MK Meir Porush told B’Chadrei Chareidim.

