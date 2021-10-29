 “Badatz” Malinovsky: “Rabbanut Is Against Kashrus Reforms Due To Its ‘Mountain Of Money'”

The chairman of the Knesset’s Religious Services Committee MK Yulia Malinovsky (Yisrael Beiteinu) made an unprecedented attack on the Rabbanut and others who opposed the kashrus reforms advanced by Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana, which were passed in the committee on Wednesday.

“The Rabbanut is yelling ‘gevalt’ because they took away the ‘cheese’ from them,” she said in an interview with Radio Tzafon 104.5FM. “They’re not used to the state dealing with them. We’re daring to do it, we’ll do it and we’ll go far. I’m not scared of it.”

“All these things we’re hearing from interested parties is because they have a ‘mountain of money’ and they don’t like anyone entering into their area. So we’ll enter – right into their faces.”

Malinovsky also attacked the members of the Likud party, saying that “they act like they’re addicted to drugs. They need to go to rehab.”

Malinovsky’s statement about the Rabbanut was slammed by other MKs. Likud MK Dudi Amsalem said: “You’re a busha, Look how you talk. You who want to destroy all the Jewish foundations. You’re full of hatred for Judaism and everything that represents Jewish values. I suggest you speak in respectful langue. I don’t remember such a thing in the Knesset.”

