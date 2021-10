Daylight savings time in Israel came to an end overnight Motzei Shabbos at 2 a.m. when clocks moved back an hour to 1 a.m.

Israelis gain an extra hour of sleep which is especially welcome on Motzei Shabbos when many people go to sleep later than usual.

Daylight savings time will resume on Friday, March 25, 2022, a little over a week after Purim.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)