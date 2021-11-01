THE SAGA CONTINUES: Lev Tahor Group Detained By Army In Kurdistan Area, Transferred To Another Country

A group of about 70 Lev Tahor members, including men, women, and children, managed to successfully leave Guatemala and reach the Kurdistan area this past Thursday, Kikar H’Shabbat reported on Monday.

However, only 24 hours after they reached the Kurdistan area, local military forces raided the building they were staying in and detained the group. They were transferred to a compound on a military base, where the soldiers brought them fruits and vegetables to eat.

On Motzei Shabbos, the soldiers brought the Lev Tahor members to the airport and tried to force them to board a flight but refused to tell them the flight’s destination. Pandemonium ensued as the Lev Tahor members refused to board the flight without knowing its destination.

Eventually, the soldiers gave up on forcing the group to board the flight and brought them to a room in the airport, where they were placed under heavy guard and banned from leaving the area.

On Sunday night, a large number of soldiers and guards forced the Lev Tahor on a private plane and they were flown to an unknown destination. Lev Tahor members still in Guatemala told Kikar that they are unaware of where their fellow cult members were taken to but they believe that it may have been Turkey.

