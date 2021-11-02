Latest Polls Have NJ, VA Gubernatorial Races Coming Down To The Wire

With under a day to go before polls open in New Jersey and Virginia, a new poll released by Trafalgar found the gubernatorial races in both states neck-and-neck.

According to Trafalgar, incumbent New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is leading his Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli by just 4.2%, with 4.3% of voters still undecided and likely to make their decision as they enter the voting booth.

Ciattarelli has trailed Murphy throughout the campaign, but he has been consistently cutting deeper into the Democrat’s lead over the past several months, with polls showing Murphy’s dropping from the mid-20s to single digits.

Both Murphy and Ciattarelli have made overtures to Lakewood frum community in an attempt to garner support in the frum-majority city of 135,000, and a fierce debate has been raging over who frum Jews should support.

The Lakewood Vaad and BMG Roshei Yeshiva, as well as Agudath Israel New Jersey Director Rabbi Avi Schnall, have endorsed Murphy for reelection, saying they have a strong relationship with him. They additionally say that frum Jews owe Mr. Murphy a debt of hakaras hatov for not shutting down shuls and yeshivos at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the other side of the debate, numerous askanim and a handful of rabbanim have thrown their support behind Jack Ciattarelli, whom they will support and advance the true needs and interests of the overall Lakewood community, rather than only the wishes of a few power brokers and wealthy business leaders.

In Virginia, a separate Trafalgar survey found that Republican Glenn Youngkin leads his incumbent Democratic opponent Terry McAuliffe by 2.3%, 49.4% to 47.1%, with 1.6% still undecided.

Youngkin was recently the target of a political stunt carried out by the anti-Trump Lincoln Project, in which five Democratic activists dressed up as tiki-torch bearing white supremacists and announced their support for Youngkin at one of his campaign stops.

The stunt failed and the organizers of the stupid prank were exposed, leading to numerous political analysts to question whether internal polling shows Youngkin with an even larger lead than public polls suggest.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)