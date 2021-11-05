Biden Administration Wants Israel’s Help With Sudan

The Biden administration has asked Israel to use its influence with senior military officials in Sudan to urge them to restore the civilian government following the military coup last week.

US Secretary of State Tony Blinken brought up the issue in a phone call with Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who relayed the message to the Prime Minister’s Office and the Foreign Ministry.

A Walla report on Monday revealed that an Israeli delegation, including Mossad officials, visited Sudan after the coup and met with Abdel Rahim Hamdan Dagalo, an influential general who visited Israel just weeks ago. The coup was led by

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan Burhan, who played a key role in the normalization agreement with Israel, which is perhaps the reason why Israel is one of the only Western countries that hasn’t condemned the coup.

General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, generally referred to as Hemetti, this is the guy who is really in charge of everything happening in Sudan. pic.twitter.com/Jo6ugMHalM — Hussein Muslim, PhD (@Husmuslim) October 27, 2021

During the visit, the Israeli delegation discussed Sudan’s political situation and how it may affect the normalization deal with Israel.

The Axios report said that U.S. envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman is scheduled to visit Israel for talks on Sunday and Monday and will also visit Sudan.

