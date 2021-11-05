HaRav Shaul Alter Delivers Shiurim To Thousands In Lakewood And Monsey, Attends Multiple Fundraisers [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

Hagaon HaRav Shaul Alter’s visit to America continued Thursday in Monsey and Lakewood, with throngs of people vying for a glimpse of the Gerrer rosh yeshiva attending his shiurim and other public appearances.

On Thursday, Rav Shaul Alter flew from the heliport in Lower Manhattan aboard philanthropist Louis Scheiner’s helicopter to Monsey, where he delivered a shiur to well over 1,000 people at Bais Medrash Ohr Chaim.

The Gerrer rosh yeshiva then went to a parlor meeting fundraiser at Louis Scheiner’s home, by 75-100 philanthropists who donated massive sums of money to Rav Shaul Alter’s mosdos.

The rosh yeshiva of South Fallsburg, Hagaon HaRav Elya Ber Wachtfogel, was also at the parlor meeting – he had driven from his yeshiva to Monsey to greet the revered Gerrer Rosh Yeshiva in person.

Following the parlor meeting, Rav Shaul Alter went to the home of Monsey philanthropist Steven Rosenberg where he had a private meeting with the baal tzedakah, and then boarded Louis Scheiner’s chopper again for a trip to Lakewood.

In Lakewood, the rosh yeshiva delivered a shiur to thousands of attendees pining to hear from him – including BMG rosh yeshiva Hagon HaRav Malkiel Kotler – at Yeshiva Orchos Chaim, followed by a fundraiser at the home of R’ Elimelech Tabak, attended by many local philanthropists, rabbanim and roshei yeshiva, including Hagaon HaRv Uren Reich.

R’ Shaul Alter stayed in Lakewood overnight, and davened Friday morning, rosh chodesh Kislev, at Bais Medrash Pnei Menachem, where he met dozens of followers and admirers following his tefillos.

The rosh yeshiva is heading back to Borough Park for Shabbos, where a massive tent has been erected on 18th Ave. and 52nd St. to accommodate the thousands of people expected to be in attendance at the Shabbos tefillos, seudos, shiurim, and tishen.

