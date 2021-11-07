THOUSANDS Stream to Boro Park for Shabbos with HaRav Shaul Alter – Aliya Purchased For One Million Dollars [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

Over 10,000 people were in Borough Park this Shabbos to join in the tefillos and tishen of the Gerrer Rosh Yeshiva, Hagaon Harav Shaul Alter.

A massive tent capable of holding thousands of people was hastily erected at 18th Avenue and 52nd Street on Friday as the number of expected visitors rose dramatically. Yet, despite the tent’s size, it was unable to hold all who wished to see Rav Shaul Alter.

The festivities began Friday afternoon with a packed mincha followed by a short shiur from Rav Shaul’s brother, Rav Daniel, and then maariv. Friday night tish with the rosh yeshiva began at 10 PM; by 10:20, tish organizers had to lock the doors, as the tent simply could not hold any more people without posing a serious security risk.

The rosh yeshiva spoke three times during the tish, with all gathered in the tent hanging on to his every word, despite the difficulty of hearing him because there were no microphones. Zemiros at the Friday night tish, and at the subsequent tishen, were led by R’ Sruly Werdyger and his father, R’ Mendy.

Shabbos morning davening was held at 8:30, with hundreds packed into the shul/tent to catch a glimpse of Rav Shaul as he davened in his usual, fiery fashion. Aliyos were sold for astronomical sums to support the rosh yeshiva’s mosdos and new bais medrash. Most notably, shishi was bought by R’ Pinchos Yeret for the rosh yeshiva for the whopping sum of $1 million.

On Shabbos afternoon, a massive stream of people could be seen streaming into Boro Park, including hundreds who walked in from Williamsburg and numerous other areas, for the chance to spend a little time with Rav Shaul.

Shalosh seudos saw the largest crowds, with thousands packed into the specially-erected tent and thousands more standing outside in the street, hoping to hear a vort and perhaps catch sight of Rav Shaul.

The enormous crowd joined in many heartfelt zemiros, continuing until Rabeinu Tam’s zman, when organizers were able to hook up microphones and speakers so the rosh yeshiva could address everyone.

Rav Shaul then delivered four fiery derashos of hisorerus, compelling the crowd to devote themselves to torah and avodas hashem, with more zemiros between the derashos.

All in attendance were struck by both the gadlus and anivus of Rav Shaul, with all walking away with a deeper appreciation and commitment to strive for greatness.

