HaRav Yosef Yitzchak To Boycott Committee For Appointing Dayanim

Chief Rabbi HaRav HaGaon Yosef Yitzchak has made a decision to boycott the hearings of the Rabbinical Judges Selection Committee due to the behavior of the Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana, Kikar H’Shabbat reported.
“Kahana wants to appoint judges to the Beit Din HaGadol and regional Batei Din who were opposed by Gedolei Yisrael,” a senior member of the Rabbanut told Kikar. “HaRav Yosef said that it’s better not to appoint judges at all than to appoint them.”
The source is referring specifically to two judges whose appointments were opposed in the past by HaGaon HaRav Ovadia Yosef, z’tl and HaGaon HaRav Yosef Shalom Elyashiv, z’tl.
“Since the Religious Affairs Minister continues to undermine the Rabbanut and wants city Rabbanim to be megayeir hundreds of thousands of non-Jewish Russian immigrants along with ceding the Kosel to the Reform, there’s no reason to hold talks with him,” the Rabbanut source continued.
“Minister Kahana wants that a Kohen and a divorcee and mamzeirim will be able to get married at the Cypriot embassy in Israel. He destroyed kashrus. In accordance with his decision, Rabbi Dovid Stav of Tzohar can grant kashrus certification throughout Israel.”
“For all these reasons, HaRav Yosef decided to boycott the discussions of the Committee.”
In July, the Bennett-Lapid-Lieberman coalition passed the “Dayanim Law,” which was formulated to nix Chareidi influence over the appointment of Rabbinical judges and ensure that the Selection Committee for Rabbinical Judges will have a majority of secular and Dati Leumi representatives.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
Gratulations for Hagaon Josef Yzchag. He is completely right.I also would not eat from a hechser of the zohar Rabbonim.Im not a chareidi and belong to the misrachi,in the times of Josef Burg szl such a thing would never happen.Now those the new called modern orthodox think they can do what ever they want.Mainthing is the have a small kippah on there head. Ask Minister Kahane if he learnt the whole schas or Kittzur Schulchan oruch.?
So much for the “Jewish” state. “Religious Affairs Minister” is a misnomer.
Since when does civil government make decisions that are supposed to be made only by genuine Rabbis, like HaGaon Rabbi Elyashiv ZT”L, HaGaon Rabbi Ovadia Yosef ZT”L, and HaGaon Rabbi Yitzchok Yosef, Shlita ?
Halacha is in the realm of religion, not civil government.
For all machmirim Rav Stav was supported for Chief Rabbi by Rav Aharon Lichtenstein ztl. Distinguish politics/hysteria from emet. Klal Yisroel is being saved from the hand of those who use the Torah to oppress and as a kardom li’chepor bah.