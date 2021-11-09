Another Shuvu Banim Suspect Confesses: “I Was The Murderers’ Driver”

Another suspect of alleged involvement in the kidnapping and murder of 17-year-old Nissim Shitrit in 1986 admitted to his role in the case, Channel 13 News reported on Monday.

According to the report, the suspect said that he was the driver of the group of men who kidnapped Shitrit and allegedly murdered him in a Jerusalem area forest.

Last week, one of the main suspects of Shitrit’s murder confessed his role in the case and incriminated three others, providing a detailed description of the events that day that led to Shitrit’s murder. A female suspect has also confessed to playing a role in Shitrit’s kidnapping and one suspect signed a state witness agreement.

In a court hearing on Monday for the extension of the detainment of one of the suspects, a police representative said that they are “quickly advancing to an indictment” but they need at least another week and a half to complete the investigation.

“There are over 15 investigators [working on] this complex case,” the police representative said. “We’re turning our nights into days.”

The police representative complained that they have to attend hearings on appeals against the detainment of the suspects’ detention at the same time as they “carry out investigative actions even on Fridays and this delays and negatively affects the investigation.”

The police representative said that the “suspect incriminated himself with others in the intent to kidnap and murder Nissim Shitrit. I submitted evidence that strengthens the suspicion against the suspect.”

The judge agreed to extend the suspect’s detainment.

