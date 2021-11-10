Lapid, Lieberman: “We’ll Advance Giyur Reform And Kosel Plan Next Month”

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman announced on Monday that his Yisrael Beiteinu party will begin advancing reforms to giyur and the Kosel compromise plan next month.

The reform to giyur will allow any three municipal Rabbanim, including Tzohar rabbanim, to perform giyur. The Kosel plan will establish a permanent pluralistic prayer area at the Kosel.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid also addressed the subject of the Kosel plan on Monday, saying at a meeting of his Yesh Atid party that he’ll do everything he can to ensure that the plan will be implemented by January.

Ironically, the pluralistic prayer area that was established by Robinson’s Arch is almost always empty. Additionally, the Reform movement long ago deleted any references to Israel as “Tzion” and to the rebuilding of the Beis Hamikdash in Jerusalem from their prayer books, rendering the Kosel completely insignificant to the movement except as a political battleground.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)