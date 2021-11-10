BREAKING: NYPD Confirms No Terror Threat Regarding Eliyah Haliwa Who Is Confirmed As NON-JEW

The FBI, NYPD Intel Division, NYPD JTTF (Joint Terrorism Task Force, and ICE officials have interviewed Eliya Haliwa, and confirmed that he does not have any connections to terror groups, contrary to rumors otherwise.

“There is no credible threat to the Jewish community and there are no ties to this situation and terrorism,” the NYPD Deputy Inspector Richie Taylor, Commanding Officer of Community Affairs, Office of the Chief of Community Affairs told YWN in a statement.

Additionally, highly credible sources have confirmed to YWN that Haliwa has admitted both to the NYPD and to his Jewish wife that he is not Jewish. Our sources say that he claims he is not an anti-Semite, and in fact married into the Jewish community because he wants to be Jewish himself.

Why he didn’t go through the regular process of geirus remains a mystery.

YWN has also confirmed that Haliwa has never been to Israel and that he has never worked for the NSA, as he claimed to his wife. He is in fact in possession of two passports as YWN has previously reported. It has been determined that both his Lebanese passport and his United States passports are valid.

