BOTTOMLESS ARROGANCE: Twitter Hires Anti-Israel Woman As Middle East News Curator

Saying their “arrogance is bottomless,” Abraham Cooper, the Director of Global Social Action Agenda at the Simon Wiesenthal Center in Los Angeles, slammed Twitter after revelations that the company’s new director for the Middle East has made numerous anti-Israel posts.

Fadah Jassem announced on November 1st that she was joining Twitter as the editorial curator for Middle East, including emojis of numerous Middle Eastern countries’ flags in her post, but excluding Israel’s flag.

Jassem posted several years back that Israel “was not born” but rather “dropped like a bomb in the middle of Palestine.”

“In the case of this woman, it’s like putting the KKK in charge of what your kids are gonna learn about the Civil Rights Movement… They just don’t care,” Cooper said on Fox News.

He added that Twitter’s hiring of Jassem was a “statement” to the Jewish community and said that an apology from Jassem following the revelations “did not pass the smell test.”

“Their signal to the Jewish world is we just don’t care about you,” Cooper said. “Frankly, Twitter is part of the problem today, not part of the solution.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)