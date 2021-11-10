WATCH: Israeli Ambassador Chased By Pro-Palestinian Mob In UK

Israeli Ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovely fled the London School of Economics under heavy security as a group of pro-Palestinian protesters shouted and jeered at her.

Video of the incident shows Hotovely clutching a bouquet of flowers as security rushes her into a waiting vehicle, with a protester heard shouting “Aren’t you ashamed?” at the ambassador.

Hotovely expresseed thanks to British government officials for their support after the incident.

“I’m thankful for all the support I have received from the British government, many friends and partners,” tweets Hotovely. “I had an excellent event at #LSE and I will not be intimidated. I will continue to share the Israeli story and hold open dialogue with all parts of British society.”

Hotovely was at the school after being invited to participate in a debate forum, but the protests forced her to leave before she could take part.

The pro-Palestinian protesters opposed her invitation to the University, claiming that Hotovely has “advocated for settler colonialism, engaged in Islamophobic rhetoric and has perpetuated anti-Palestinian racism.”

The Israeli embassy has not yet commented on the incident.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)