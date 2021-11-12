Tehillim: Esther Pollard Is In Need Of Tefillos

The condition of Esther Pollard, who is battling cancer for the third time, has deteriorated and she is in great need of tefillos.

The public is asked to daven for Esther Yocheved bas Reizel Bracha b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

Neriyah Binyamani, an Israeli activist who worked for years for Jonathan’s release from prison, wrote on Thursday that he received a phone call from Jonathan last week that Esther’s condition is poor and she is in need of tefillos.

“And when Jonathan and Esther are in need, we’re here,” he wrote. “Every tefillah is important and every perek of Tehillim is of benefit, but nevertheless we wanted to organize a more significant public tefillah. We decided to set a goal of 100 sifrei Tehillim to be read throughout Israel within three days, from tonight until Sunday for the refuah of Esther Yocheved bas Reizel Bracha b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.”

Binyamini asked anyone who can commit to an entire sefer individually or within their family to be in touch as well as anyone who can commit to saying a “day” or several days.

“We now have 84 sefarim,” he wrote.

Anyone who is interested in participating can send a Whatsapp message or SMS to 0545784929.

