What Did The Nazi Write To His Jewish Classmate From 1934?

Elyakim Haetzni, a 95-year-old resident of Kiryat Arba, received a letter on Monday from Friedrich, who was his classmate in 1934 in Kiel, Germany.

Friedrich now lives in the United States but his heart and mind is apparently still in Nazi Germany, as evident from his letter.

Elyakim’s son, Boaz Haetzni, wrote about the incident on Facebook: “It’s always nice to get regards from a classmate, especially from 1934. My father, Elyakim Haetzni – whose name in German is Georg – received a letter today. The following is a translation of the letter:

“‘Georg, I’m very pleased that you’re still alive after 95 years. Wonderful. Sieg Heil (a victory salute used originally by Nazis at political rallies) from [the city of] Kiel.'”

“And written on the other side: ‘Hebron is Palestine. Juden Reuss (Jews out). Signed Friedrich.‘”

“According to the stamps on the letter, the elderly Nazi Friedrich lives in the United States and it’s still important enough for him to spread his perverse Nazi hatred and combine it with today’s Nazi hatred, the most modern and effective anti-Semitic tool – the Palestinian bluff,” Haetzni concluded.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)