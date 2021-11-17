Legendary Agudah Askan, Reb Shloime Werdiger, In Whirlwind Visit To Gedolim In Eretz Yisroel

Reb Shloime Werdiger, a preeminent and selfless askan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Agudath Israel of America, is involved in weighty Klal decisions for Jewry in America and beyond on a daily basis, and he stands at the helm of a massive activewear company.

But his love and his loyalty to the Gerer chassidus—a movement in which the Werdiger family has been prominent for generations—are overflowing.

This week, during a family trip to Eretz Yisroel with grandchildren who were celebrating their Bar Mitzvah, Reb Shloime visited numerous Gedolei Yisroel to seek guidance and encouragement for his work facing the challenges of American Torah Jewry.

Monday evening, the yohrtzeit of his beloved father, Reb Nechemia Werdiger, a dinner was held by the Gerer institutions in his honor—with the rare and unique attendance of the Gerer Rebbe shlit”a.

It was held within the confines of the massive, newly expanded Gerer Beis Medrash—after an unveiling of the dedication of the building the memory of his father, z”l, a vestige of Ger of yore, who survived the great inferno, and raised his son to love, revere, and nurture the house of ger which has continued to flourish through his generosity.