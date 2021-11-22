Terrorist’s Son Praises Him, Jerusalem Arabs March In His Honor

Hundreds of Arabs marched through the Shuafat refugee camp in east Jerusalem on Sunday in honor of Fadi Abu Shkhaydam, the Hamas terrorist who killed one and injured four in the shooting attack on Sunday morning near the Kosel.

Arabs bearing Hamas flags marched toward the terrorist’s home, shouting, “Millions of shahidim (martyrs) will march to Jerusalem” and “We’re [Hamas chief] Mohammad Dief’s men.”

Abu Shkhaydam, who was a senior Hamas leader in the camp and a teacher of Islamic studies at an Israeli Arab school in the Old City, was killed by the police 32 seconds after he began shooting.

Following the march, violent conflicts broke out at the entrance to Shuafat, with Arabs throwing rocks at Border Police officers.

Earlier on Sunday, a large number of Israel Police forces entered the neighborhood and carried out searches and arrested some of Abu Shkhaydam’s relatives.

יאללה, להעמיס על טיולית חבוטה ולהשליך בירדן https://t.co/8UJpLckOUE — elchanan pearelman אלחנן פרלמן (@yes_no_maby_yes) November 21, 2021

Abu Shkhaydam’s wife and children escaped to Jordan several days ago.

Following the attack, his son paid tribute to his “martyred” father on Facebook while praising his murderous deeds. “You lived like a lion and died a martyr’s death like a lion,” he wrote.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)