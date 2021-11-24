Gedolei Yisrael: Bennett’s Giyur Reforms Will Also Affect Europe

HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky and HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein sent special letters to be read at the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Conference of European Rabbis in Munich, Germany on Monday.

HaRav Chaim’s letter stated: “Mi L’Hashem Alei against the intention of the government to willfully interfere in matters of religion, changing the minhag of old according to the mesorah of halacha and gedolei haposkim from generation to generation, and especially in the matter of the acceptance of geyrim into Klal Yisrael, that without the acceptance of the yoke of Torah and mitzvos is not considered giyur at all. This poses a risk of severe assimilation in Eretz HaKodesh. It is fitting that you should act in your conference according to the words of the Navi: ‘Call out loudly, don’t hold back, raise your voice like a shofar and tell My people their sins and Beis Yaakov their transgressions.'”

“And especially when the leaders of the government are working to strengthen the influence of the Reform and Conservative…if their base expands and their influence is deepened, it can chas v’chalilah strengthen their influence even in your countries.”

HaGaon HaRav Edelstein wrote: “Government leaders far from Torah and mitzvos have taken power and want to uproot all that is kodesh and dear to Yisrael and enact decrees even on the general population in Eretz HaKodesh that are not in accordance with halacha, with issurim chamurim. And especially in matters of geyrus which affect the kedusha of the entire Jewish population, and there is great danger of breaching the purity of Beis Yisrael. And this can chas v’chalilah have an influence in your countries as well on the status of Rabbanim who stand up for the preservation of halacha and mesoras Yisrael. It is appropriate that you speak out against the breach of gidrei halacha of allowing goyim into Beis Yisrael at your conference.”

