HORROR EXPOSED: Lev Tahor Leaders Told Mothers To SHECT THEIR CHILDREN If Outsiders Enter [SEE THE VIDEO]

In a video produced by Lev Tahor survivor Mendy Levy, he speaks about the shocking abuse and neglectful conditions he endured during his years in the cult.
In one hair-raising segment of the video, a female Lev Tahor survivor is heard talking about the instructions of Lev Tahors leaders to the women of the cult to literally “shecht” their children in the case of authorities trying to take them away.
She said that the cult leaders called them to a meeting and told them that there were threats from the authorities that their children will be taken away from them.
“So he said that when the authorities come, the men will all go and talk to them, and meanwhile all the women will gather here together with their children. Then each mother will take their children and just as shechita is performed, each mother will take a knife
take a knife and cut…”
“Take a knife? Kill with a knife?” the interviewer interrupted to ask in astonishment.
“Yes,” she responded. “He said to take a knife and cut. Close the eyes of the children and cut. Because you have many children, you should start with the small ones so the big ones can understand what they’re seeing. And you as mothers tell them that it’s very painful for you to do but it’s necessary because of the ones that are coming to take the children away. And better the children will die, better that the children should be dead rather than living with a goy. He said it will be considered like the shechita of a pure korban.”
“Then we got scared,” she concluded.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
I think I’m gonna be sick 🤢
Advocating murder is a capital crime. These evil animals need to all be locked up, with no option for parole ever. When we merit seeing an end to this vicious cult, we should establish a day of celebration for Klal Yisroel.
Reading the letter they wrote is sickening, making their pure rish’us sound like some sort of mesiras nefesh. This group is anti-Torah, and needs to be eliminated in whatever way is possible. We should seek out their financial supporters, out them, and banish them from among the population of Klal Yisroel.
Ready & Brainless: Come and get me.
a few thoughts
how krum & twisted a person can get just from being ” mafrish atzmo min hatzibur” that was their first sin
the deeply rooted narsacism that lies in the letter that if u cant be ELITE & UNIQUE ” lev tahor” than its not worth living ( as haman said kol zeh…)
chazal say that Torah in the hands of timeshare is poison – finally i get it -the devil too, can quote scripture.
finally the power of the human psyche to survive insane living conditions, can u imagine your wife holding up in an airport for 4 days with a bunch of pitzy kids crying for food… no money.. no bed..no plan-and they stay , it blows my mind
typo in the hands of a rasha
@amimagazine
Never forget that there is one socalled charedie magazine that tried very hard to cover up the truth about this cult, and they unfortunately were somewhat successful to lower the public’s disgust towards what went in there. Likely, if not for this magazine this cult would’ve went a few years earlier, and with less tragic results. The public at that time was ready to take action and that magazine cooled the waters. Shame on them, and let everyone beware of the potential danger that magazine can cause again in the future.
By Chana and her seven sons, the king also thought, what a fanatic mother, to allow her young boys to die just so that they don’t bow down to something which they don’t even believe in.
I dont understand how anyone in the mainstream of Satmar would approve this and moreover give money? someone please explain.
We have to follow the money and cut funding to this horrible cult. All communities should establish what some have been doing for years- meshulachim must get a letter from a community vaad tzedaka stating they’re allowed to collect in the community.
We have no way of knowing how many collectors are funneling money to the wrong places. We can’t stop giving because of this, we would be depriving innocent people who need the funds.
It’s time for our Rabbanim and askanim to be chas al mimonam shel Yisrael, both those who donate and the ones who need the money, and put in place safeguards so no tzedaka funds chas ve’shalom go to the leaders of this cult or to other bad places.
Ader,
There was a goyishe king that heard about the עקידה and shechted his son
This story is just like that
Chana didn’t kill her children she gave them the choice
Sick twisted thinking
I cannot even believe that anyone would compare this to Chana and her seven sons. What a terrible Chilul Hashem for people like Lev Tahor to lie and change
the Torah and use trappings like mikvaos, and chedarim, yeshivos, dayanim
as part of their newly-invented religion to satisfy the needs of the sadistic leaders. NO WHERE in the torah does it say anything that even resembles what they do and how they live . What a Chilul Hashem for frum
Yidden to let them get away with such a evil!
How can any person with any loyalty to Hashem not condemn
men such as these?!?! How can the rest of us, reading this article, not cry
out in pain to all the people stuck inside this gehenom on earth. Everyone should be doing everything they could to help those trapped inside the cult. How can we stay quiet when we know what these reshaim are doing.
ader- u are correct but thats precisely why one needs a mesorah & aseh lecho rav ..
cereal boxes used to have kiddie colored glasses as a prize and when u wore them u could swear that everything was red or blue… thats why gedolei hador are ” EINAY HAEDAH” as a periscope is taller than the person viewing it.
Inventing letters, making up stories. It isn’t a lie if it serves your goal.
Hundreds of millions believe the proof that Jews blew up the towers.
Your going to burn with in hell with the blood libelists, for constantly feeding into the anti semitic rants against these persecuted people.
If it was true, the stories and protests would be coming from OUR RABONIM, not from the same sources that spew anti semitic and anti Israel virtual.
When they came for Lev Tahor, you jump on the bandwagon, like all the anti semites do
maybe its a false document created by the enemies of lev tuher
yeshiva world doesn’t have any evidence if the document or the voice video is authentic
This is a long time coming, because when I was a captive brainwashed member in 2005 when they were still in Canada they were leaning towards a mass suicide ideation back then.
I believe it is widely recognized that we are dealing with an evil cult. Aside from the horrific crimes of abuse, murder, and the rest, one of the really disturbing things is their efforts to portray themselves as a faction of Judaism. There is NOTHING Jewish about this cult. They have made their leaders into idols, and they slashed our holy Torah into swatches that they use as they please. Their faith is not related to Yiddishkeit, and their mission is not different from the missionaries that have plagued oiur community for generations. They are resistant to any interventions. In light of their extreme crimes, the best optin is that they be arrested, and imprisoned forever. We have a huge task at hand to rescue the victims. Meanwhile, any supporter of this cult of resho’im needs to be identified and given appropriate treatment. I suggest that the family be ostracized in every way, not permitted in shuls, not considered for shidduchim, and not tolerated in business of any sort. If they can be found to have committed crimes, let them be prosecuted. Our community needs to be rid of this disgusting vermin.
Ready and Brainless – I’m waiting for your wishes.