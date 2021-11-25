Moving Bris For Englard Family Who Lost 2 Sons At Meron

A moving bris took place on Tuesday morning as the Englard family, who lost two sons in the Meron disaster, welcomed a new son into the bris of Avraham Avinu on Tuesday.

The simcha took place at the Bobover Beis Medrash on Rechov Chagai in Jerusalem. The baby’s father, Rosh Kollel HaRav Yitzchak Menachem Mendel Englard, honored the Makova Ga’avad with sandakus and the Rebbe of Zhvill with the Kisei shel Eliyahu.

The baby was named Yosef Naftali Hirtzka after Yosef HaTzaddik and the baby’s maternal great-grandfather, the known posek, HaGaon HaRav Naftali Hirtzka Frankel, z’tl, Gaavad Chug Chasam Sofer Yerushalayim and member of the Badatz.

The bris was a very emotional event, a bittersweet occasion that took place less than seven months after the deaths of Moshe Natan Neta, z’l, 14, and Yehoshua, z’l, 9, at Meron.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)