They Davened Shacharis In Yeshiva And Got Engaged

Like in every yeshivah, Yeshivas Rina Shel Torah in the northern Israeli city of Karmiel has a number of older bochurim who have been involved in the shidduchim “parsha” for several years.

This past Simchas Torah, the younger bochurim decided to dedicate a hakafa for the zechus of the older bochurim, purchasing the sixth hakafa, which is known as a segulah for shidduchim. Each bochur also took upon themselves the limmud of hundreds of dafei Gemara.

The Rosh Yeshivah, HaGaon Rav Avraham Halevi Stuart, told the bochurim that in addition to the dafei Gemara, “whoever is makpid to daven Shacharis in yeshivah for an entire month will find his zivug, b’ezras Hashem” and also promised that he will daven for them.

Within less than a month from the start of the zeman, three older bochurim from the yeshivah got engaged. And earlier this month, the oldest bochur in the yeshivah also got engaged after davening Shacharis in yeshivah for over a month.

