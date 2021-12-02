A Gun, A Note & IDs: Chabad Shaliach Under Threat

A Chabad shaliach found a bag outside his home on Friday morning containing a gun, a threatening note, and identity cards issued in a hostile country.

In a message sent to Chabad shalichim throughout the world, the Chabad-Lubavitch security commission stated: “An extremely rare incident occurred to a shaliach last Friday.”

“On Friday morning, at 5 a.m., the shaliach received a message from his security staff about a suspicious bag that was thrown at the entrance of the shared building that houses his home and Chabad house. After the shaliach went outside, he found the bag and inside it: a gun, a threatening note, and identity cards issued in a hostile country.”

“After the shaliach contacted the personnel of the Chabad security commission, he was advised to remain in a safe room at his home until local police forces arrived so they could check the bag and its contents and launch an investigation of the incident.”

“Local police forces arrived at the scene after a long wait and launched an investigation of the incident which is still ongoing. B’chasdei Shamayim, this incident ended without casualties.”

The Chabad Emergency Center told Chareidim10: “This is an opportunity to to remind shaluchim that still haven’t completed the protection of their Chabad houses to contact one of our representatives as soon as possible.”

It should be noted that the incident did not occur in an Islamic country.

Chabad’s emergency and security center stated that they recommend that all Chabad houses install security cameras. “The Beis Chabad where the incident occurred did not have security cameras installed, which complicates the investigation of the incident and the capture of the perpetrators.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)