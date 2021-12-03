CALL FOR PROTEST: “We Want A Jewish State, Not A ‘State Of All Its Citizens'”

In the first letter of its kind, 17 leading Dati Leumi Rabbanim issued a letter on Wednesday evening calling on the public to protest against the Bennett-Lapid-Leiberman government for its harmful religious policies.

One of the signatories of the letter is HaRav Chaim Druckman, once considered close to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, and whom Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana claims is a supporter of his giyur reform.

“We returned to Eretz Yisrael because we want a Jewish state and not a state of all its citizens,” the letter states. “Now the government is advancing a series of laws that endanger the essence of the State and changes its identity…We call on the public to unite and protest against this attempt to turn the State into a state of all its citizens.”

The letter is signed by HaRav Druckman, HaRav Dov Lior, former Rav of Kiryat Arba, HaRav Elyakim Levanon, the Rav of the Shomron, HaRav Shmuel Eliyahu, the Rav of Tzfas, HaRav Michah HaLevi, the Rav of Petach Tikvah, HaRav Chaim Steiner, a leading Rav in Mercaz HaRav, HaRav Dovid Chai KaKohen, and others.

A protest rally will be held next week in Tel Aviv against the government. “Most of Am Yisrael is not interested in this government and its reforms,” the organizers of the protest said. “It’s a very small group of people who gained control of the state through invalid means while engaging in deceit and fraud. The entire public is uniting against the government – the Dati Leumi sector as well as a number of other sectors.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)