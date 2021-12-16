UTJ MK Porush’s Knesset Guard Diagnosed With Omicron, 22 People Enter Isolation

Israel’s Health Ministry informed the Knesset on Thursday afternoon that a Knesset security guard who was tested for COVID was found to be carrying the Omicron variant.

The guard who tested positive is the personal guard of UTJ MK Meir Porush, assigned by the Knesset after he was attacked several times by extremists. The last time the guard was in the Knesset was on Sunday. Following an epidemiological investigation, Porush and 21 security guards and Knesset employees were instructed to enter quarantine.

Prior to being instructed to enter quarantine, Porush accompanied US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides on a visit to Bnei Brak earlier on Thursday and entered the homes of HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky and HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein.

In other COVID news, after a localized COVID outbreak in the Har Nof neighborhood of Jerusalem, an extensive testing operation will begin throughout the neighborhood in cooperation with the Home Front Command, with an emphasis on testing for the Omicron variant, Arutz Sheva reported.

There also was a COVID outbreak this week of over 60 students in a Modern Orthodox girls’ school in the Rechavia neighborhood of Jerusalem.

