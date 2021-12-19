Terror In Jerusalem: Arab Tries To Stab 2 Chareidim Near Sha’ar Shechem

An Arab attempted to stab two Breslover chassidim at a parking lot near Sha’ar Shechem on Sunday evening.

The Arab approached the men while taking a knife out of his bag. He hit one of the men but his stabbing attempt was unsuccessful and he fled the scene after throwing the knife on the ground.

A large number of police forces arrived at the scene and began carrying out searches and found the knife used during the attack. Shortly later they located the suspect, a Palestinian resident of Anata in his 20s.

Jerusalem District Commander Superintendent Doron Turgeman arrived at the scene and held a situational assessment.

“The combined activity of the forces proved itself in the rapid arrest of the suspect,” Turgeman said at the end of the assessment. “Ongoing security activity in the area will be intensified. The police will be instructed to continue high operational vigilance. We will continue to act resolutely against any threat and work for the preservation of public peace and security.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)