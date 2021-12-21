Kahana: “Lag B’Omer At Meron Will Be ‘Entirely Different’ Than The Past

Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana, who was tasked with directing preparations for Lag B’Omer at Meron, said on Sunday that the next Lag B’Omer at the site in May will be “entirely different.”

Kahana is planning on exploring the possibility of dividing Lag B’Omer festivities over several days or holding the event at several focal points.

In another scenario being examined, foot traffic will be limited to a one-way path that will allow movement in only one direction. Those who leave the Rashbi compound will not be allowed to re-enter.

Another possibility is holding a raffle for up to 20,000 winners who will have the right to visit Meron on Lag B’Omer. The winners won’t be permitted to enter next year’s raffle.

“The coming Meron event will be completely different than the events that have taken place so far – the safety of those present will be above all this time,” Kahana wrote on Twitter.

As YWN reported last week, Kahana is planning on allowing only one main hadlaka on Lag B’Omer, in accordance with the recommendation of the State Commission of Inquiry. But contrary to the commission’s recommendation to allow the Boyaner Rebbe to lead the hadlaka, a 170-year-old tradition, Kahana plans to give the honor to a Dati Leumi Rav recognized by the State.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)