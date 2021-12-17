Kahana To Be “Meron Minister,” Dati Leumi Rav Instead Of Boyaner Rebbe To Lead Hadlaka

The government is set to approve the appointment of Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana (Yamina) on Sunday as the minister in charge of the Meron site on Lag B’Omer.

Kahana will serve as the project manager of the Lag B’Omer event and will establish a team of directors headed by the Director-General of the Religious Affairs Ministry, and comprised of the Director-Generals of the Finance, Internal Security, and Transportation Ministries. The directors will formulate a plan for the Lag B’Omer event, including the number of participants allowed at Meron at any given time.

Aso, the National Center for the Development of Holy Places, which in recent years has been partially responsible for the Lag B’Omer event, will operate at the request of the government only as an external production organization, and transportation for the event will be transferred to the Public Transportation Authority.

The changes are being carried out at the suggestion of the State Commission of Inquiry into the Meron Disaster.

A later report on Thursday by Walla said that in accordance with the commission’s recommendation, Kahana will plan for one main hadlaka at Meron on Lag B’Omer. However, contrary to the commission’s explicit recommendation to allow the Boyaner Rebbe to lead the hadlaka, Kahana plans to give the honor to a Dati Leumi Rav recognized by the State.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)