“Carmel” Storm Hits Israel, Man Critically Injured By Falling Tree

The “Carmel” winter storm hit Israel on Monday morning with cold temperatures, heavy rain, and powerful winds.

A 49-year-old man was critically injured on a sidewalk in Netanya when a tree that collapsed in the wind, which reached 37 mph in the area, struck his head.

United Hazalah paramedics performed CPR on the man and successfully restored his breathing and pulse. They then evacuated him to Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah in a mobile intensive care unit.

The hospital issued a statement later on Monday saying that the man is fighting for his life in the ICU, sedated and ventilated.

Later on Monday, a lamppost fell on a truck on Rechov Derech Chevron in Jerusalem. Two men in their 30s were lightly injured and were evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital for treatment.

Students in the northern coastal cities of Nahariya and Akko studied online on Monday after local authorities closed the schools due to fear of extremely strong winds and heavy rainfall.

The Israel Nature and Parks Authority closed many sites around Israel, including Masada. The video below shows strong waves hitting the sea wall in Caesarea.

There was snowfall on the Golan Heights and Har Chermon.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)