Bennett’s Coalition Member Meets With Arab Sheikh Convicted For Incitement

Ra’am MK Mazen Ghnaim met on Monday with Shiekh Raed Salah, who was recently released from an Israeli prison after serving a sentence for incitement to terrorism and murder of Jews.

Salah is the head of the Northern Branch of the Islamic Movement which was banned by the Israeli government in 2015 due to its close ties with Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood. In 2019, Salah was convicted of inciting terrorism after making multiple statements supporting encouraging terrorism and murder.

Ghnaim, a member of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’ coalition, visited Salah at his home in honor of his release from prison last week, a move slammed by right-wing opposition members.

“MK Ghnaim’s smiling meeting with the inciting terrorist Raed Salah is a sign of shame to all who consider themselves Zionists in this government,” stated Shas MK Moshe Arbel. “Ayelet Shaked and Nir Orbach, continue to work for your terror partners from Ra’am and dance on the blood of terror victims’ families.”

