HaGaon HaRav Shternbuch: “Bags Full Of 5 Agurot Coins”

HaGaon HaRav Moshe Shternbuch, the Rosh Av Beis Din of the Eidah Chareidis, spoke during the course of a shiur klali to his yeshivah in Beit Shemesh about an unusual incident he experienced while presiding over a case in Beis Din.

During the shiur on “סלעים דינרים” in Masechtas Bava Metzia, HaRav Shternbuch mentioned the known safeik of HaGaon HaRav Chaim Soloveitchik, z’tl, if someone who borrows money in a certain denomination can pay back the loan in a different denomination. After speaking on the subject for a full hour, the Rosh Yeshivah told over a story that happened to him a number of years ago.

“We paskened in a Din Torah that the defendant was obligated to pay the plaintiff a thousand shekel,” HaRav Shternbuch said. “The defendant swore that the other side was lying and was trying to steal from him but we said that according to din Torah he has to pay and if he doesn’t pay the Beis Din will have to issue a siruv (refusal) letter against him.”

“The next day, he came to the Beis Din with bags full of thousands of five-agurot coins in the value of a thousand shekels and told the Beis Din that’s how he’s paying his debt.”

HaRav Shternbuch continued: “I called the bank to clarify the legal status of a five agurot-coin, if it can be used in all transactions. They responded that according to the law, it is acceptable for all transactions.”

“On one hand, the five-agurot coin can be used for expenses but on the other hand, it causes the plaintiff tircha and additional expenses because he can’t change it anywhere, only at the Central Bank, and even the Central Bank couldn’t do it immediately but only after a week.”

After a lengthy discussion on the subject, HaRav Shternbuch concluded that the answer to the shaila is a machlokes among the poskim and mei’ikar halacha it’s appropriate to require the defendant to pay in denominations acceptable in every store and not in five-agurot coins. “But halacha l’meisah, the matter is dependent on the circumstances because sometimes you have to absolve the defendant since he’s a ‘muchzak’ (has prior ownership).”

