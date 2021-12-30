WATCH: Israeli Heart Surgeon Is World’s 1st To Get 4th Vaccine Shot In Trial

Israel on Monday began trials of a fourth dose of coronavirus vaccine in what is believed to be the first study of its kind.

The trial began at Sheba Medical Center, outside Tel Aviv, with 150 medical personnel who received a booster dose in August receiving a fourth shot of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. The staff receiving the additional dose were tested and found to have low antibody levels.

The first to receive the jab was Prof. Jacob Lavee, a heart transplant surgeon at Sheba.

“It’s one small jab in the shoulder, but one giant leap for mankind in the global battle against COVID,” said Lavee.

“I joined with a full heart, both to protect myself but no less important was my desire to protect my heart transplantation patients from the Omicron. It’s a real threat as based on our own research we know that their immunity following the third dose has diminished significantly so they are vulnerable.”

The trial came as Israeli officials have considered rolling out a second tranche of booster shots to its population as the country grapples with rising infections with the new omicron variant.

