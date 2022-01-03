DISGRACING THE KOSEL: Rosh Chodesh Provocation: In A First, Women Of The Wall Bring Men Into Ezras Nashim

As they do every month, a group of Women of the Wall members arrived at the Kosel on Monday morning for Shacharis of Rosh Chodesh Shevat and disturbed the tefillos of thousands of mispallelim.
The Western Wall Heritage Foundation slammed the group, stating that “the group decided to leave the designated area set aside for them, thereby violating their commitment to the President of the state and disturbing the public order at the Kosel plaza.”
The Foundation also slammed the “entry of men from the Women of the Wall group into the Ezras Nashim, something that harms the kedusha of the Kosel and is unprecedented.”
Oren Henig, the director of Mercaz Liba, excoriated the behavior of the group, stating: “Men, led by Yizhar Hess, who serves as the deputy director of the Histadrut HaTzionit, joined the ‘provocative women’…and brazenly entered the Ezras Nashim, in complete violation of the law and regulations.”
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
After the past week, the Frum community have what to work on internally before worrying about what others are doing.
I think men should be allowed wherever they want. Why should men have to stay away from women children or anyone?
what a bizayon
thank you Minister Kahana.You are a total chiloni take of your kippah.You only make a chilul hashem what ever you do and decided. You destroy everything of this so called jewish state,
why don’t you lock up their leaders once and for all?
You are in violation of laws and regulations, you belong in JAIL! PERIOD!
How much longer do we have to tolerate them?
Should we let her know her shel rosh is posul?
Quite interesting, that WOMEN of the wall need MEN to go into the WOMEN’S section, my head is spinning.
Literally who cares. Imagine getting more upset about a wall being “disgraced” than the epidemic of abuse in the community.
koo-koo-re-koo
@truth2power:
According to that line of reasoning, one can also say that the Frum community has a license to do whatever they may be thought to have done wrong over the past week, and use the Women of the Wall excuse.
Though I obviously have an agenda here, I didn’t need to be biased to make this point, as it’s basic logic once I reverse your logic here.
The way the Frum World reacted to the past week does not make this any less of a disgrace. And mind you that these are the people who claim to be trying to uproot abuse in the Frum world, and what better way to build trust with the Chareidim!
‘I think men should be allowed wherever they want. Why should men have to stay away from women children or anyone?’
Nobody thinks you are funny.
Truth2Power
First and foremost comes Kvod Shmayim…