DISGRACING THE KOSEL: Rosh Chodesh Provocation: In A First, Women Of The Wall Bring Men Into Ezras Nashim

As they do every month, a group of Women of the Wall members arrived at the Kosel on Monday morning for Shacharis of Rosh Chodesh Shevat and disturbed the tefillos of thousands of mispallelim.

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation slammed the group, stating that “the group decided to leave the designated area set aside for them, thereby violating their commitment to the President of the state and disturbing the public order at the Kosel plaza.”

The Foundation also slammed the “entry of men from the Women of the Wall group into the Ezras Nashim, something that harms the kedusha of the Kosel and is unprecedented.”

Oren Henig, the director of Mercaz Liba, excoriated the behavior of the group, stating: “Men, led by Yizhar Hess, who serves as the deputy director of the Histadrut HaTzionit, joined the ‘provocative women’…and brazenly entered the Ezras Nashim, in complete violation of the law and regulations.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)