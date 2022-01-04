In Wake Of Calls To Fire Him, Dayanim Issue Letter Of Protest & Support For HaRav Lau

Dayanim of Rabbinical Courts, including the dayanim of the Beis Din HaGadol and Roshei Avos Batei Din throughout Israel, published a letter on Monday morning in support of Chief Rabbi HaRav Lau in the wake of coalition members’ calls to fire him.

Members of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s government called for Rav Lau’s dismissal after he announced he will freeze all giyur processes if Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana dismissed the head of the Giyur Authority due to his refusal to comply with the giyur reform.

“We support the kavod of HaGaon HaGadol HaRav Dovid Lau, the Chief Rabbi of Israel and the Nasi of the Beis Din HaGadol, who protects Yahadus and the giyur system in Israel and throughout the world, in accordance with Din Torah and the mesorah of our fathers from generation to generation,” the letter states.

“And we vigorously protest against all who are coming out against him and calling to dismiss him from his position, chas v’chalilah.”

“Anyone who wants to be part of the Jewish Nation must undergo giyur according to halacha as paskened in the Shulchan Orech.”

The dayanim concluded with a message of support: חזק ואמץ, אל תירא ואל תחת, כי עמך ה’ אלקיך” בכל אשר תלך.”

In addition, a letter signed by about 100 Chareidi and Dati Leumi Rabbanim was published later on Monday supporting HaRav Lau and slamming the giyur reform.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)