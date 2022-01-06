As Israel Confirms All-Time High In Virus Cases, PCR Tests Designated For Only High-risk

Israel confirmed its highest-ever number of new COVID cases on Wednesday since the pandemic began, with 11,978 cases diagnosed in the previous 24 hours.

Although the number of seriously ill patients is still relatively low, it is also rapidly increasing, with 125 as of Wednesday morning, a rise of 40% since last week. Most seriously ill patients are unvaccinated.

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz announced a change to Israel’s COVID testing policy on Wednesday as the surge of infections seriously strains the testing system.

Speaking at a press conference, Horowitz announced that the focus will now be on protecting high-risk groups and PCR tests will be reserved for those aged 60 and over and for other high-risk groups.

Vaccinated Israelis under the age of 60 who are in contact with a confirmed COVID carrier will test themselves at home with rapid antigen tests and are exempt from quarantine if their results are negative. If the results are positive, they must quarantine for ten days.

Unvaccinated Israelis must receive an antigen test at a testing station and quarantine for ten days if positive and for at least seven days if negative.

