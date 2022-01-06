Rav Chaim On Raising Frum Kids In Today’s World

I’ll never forget the thrill of my first few years of marriage. I was learning Torah full time, and that infused our lives in every way. Our whole neighborhood was on the yeshiva schedule and when we were blessed with three gorgeous sons they all looked forward to the day they’d be able to be an avreich too. Once we got to our fourth kid, however, we ran into a problem: We couldn’t pay the bills.





In the beginning, my parents had been able to help, but now they were getting older, and marrying off my younger siblings. My stipend didn’t cover our rent, and though my wife worked, most of her energy went toward taking care of the kids.





The day came when I needed to go to work to take care of my family. But I couldn’t help but worry, and still can’t – what will be with the next generation? How will I provide for my kids so that they’ll get to shteig in their learning too?





I’ll tell you why I’m not worried: As a frum Jew, I never forget to consult the gedolei yisroel. And they’ve steered me right every time.





Rav Chaim put out a letter last week that speaks strongly on this very subject: “The merit of tzedaka given to Vaad HaRabbanim is to sustain thousands of families in Eretz HaKodesh,” writes the Rav. “It should protect them from all hardships. Their income should be doubled, and they should have nachas from all of their descendants.”





Donors to the Vaad’s campaign also receive a ‘Shtar Parnassah,’ a written and signed document of the agreement between Rav Chaim Kanievsky and the giver.





WOW – What a powerful message: When we give what we can to help Jewish families who are struggling, we get protection for our own family. Because when it comes to getting nachas from our kids and providing for their needs, all we can do is the best we can. And when it comes to parenting advice, I’m happy to rely on the Gadol HaDor.

