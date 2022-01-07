“Gov’t Cut Off Electricity To Yeshiva The Same Day It Connected Illegal Bedouin Outposts”

Three weeks after the murder of Yehuda Dimentman, h’yd, who was killed by terrorists in a drive-by shooting attack as he left his yeshivah in the Homesh outpost in the Shomron, the illegal outpost is still making the headlines of Israeli media outlets.

In the wake of the attack, Jews in the area set up additional structures which were quickly razed by security forces. The yeshivah in Homesh, which has been quietly active for 15 years is also illegal and the Jews there fear it will also be razed by the government. On Thursday morning, a storm of criticism arose after Deputy Minister Yair Golan (Meretz) called the settlers in Homesh fighting for its survival “subhuman.”

In an act unrelated to Golan’s words, Yehuda Dimentman’s z’l, father, Rabbi Mordechai Dimentman, joined Shomron Regional Council head Yossi Dagan and Homesh Rosh Yeshivah Rav Elishama HaCohen in setting up a protest tent outside the office of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday morning. The tent is a protest against the demolition of homes in Homesh days after Yehuda, hy’d, was killed.

Dagan announced a series of demonstrations by the national camp that will take place against the government.

“On the same day this government passed an outrageous law approving the connection of electricity to the illegal outposts of Bedouins who are taking over the Negev, it cut off electricity to the Homesh yeshivah,” Dagan stated.

“In all my years in the Shomron I haven’t seen a situation where after a terrorist attack, the government’s response is to fight the victims, the friends of the murder victim. This is the first time we’ve seen the government’s response to the murder is to reward the murderer, reward terrorism. The terrorists murdered Yehudah, h’yd, so there woudn’t be Jews in Homesh, and in response the government makes sure there are no Jews in Homesh.”

“I hereby inform Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and all members of his government that beginning on Sunday, a series of demonstrations will emerge from this protest tent against the government, against the lawlessness in the Shomron and the Negev. The national camp has ended its silence.”

