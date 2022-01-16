Oxygen Machines Flown From Israel To Jewish Kehilla In Moldova

The rapid spread of the Omicron caught the Jewish kehilla in Moldova at the height of the harsh Eastern European winter.

Due to the increasing number of COVID patients in the hospitals, many members of the community prefer to be treated at home, leading to a critical need for oxygen machines, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

The Rav of Moldova, HaRav Pinchas Saltzman, who already provides assistance to the community via hot meals and distribution of medication to the elderly and needy, purchased a large supply of oxygen machines, with the help of donors in the community and philanthropic organizations.

The machines were flown from Israel to Moldova and are already being put to good use in the Jewish community in Kishinev.

News of the initiative has already spread throughout Moldova and medical and social welfare organizations are contacting HaRav Saltzman to learn how to set up similar medical service organizations.

“The humanitarian assistance to the kehilla is part of the ruchniyus and Torah activities to spread the light of Yahadus in Kishinev,” HaRav Saltzman told B’Chadrei. “Our goal is to decrease the morbidity rate in the kehilla, enabling us to transfer the oxygen machines to health organizations in Moldova.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)