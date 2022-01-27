After Recovering From COVID, HaRav Ezrachi Leaves To US, 1st Stop In Chicago

HaGaon HaRav Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi has Baruch Hashem recovered from COVID for the second time and is leaving to the US on Wednesday night on a chizzuk trip.

HaRav Ezrachi, 93, tested positive for COVID on Friday and had to delay his departure to the US, which was originally scheduled for Motzei Shabbos.

As per Health Ministry regulations, the Rosh Yeshivah was in quarantine for five days at his home in the Bayit Vegan neighborhood of Jerusalem. During that time, he davened behind a special partition at tefillos held at his home.

HaRav Ezrachi’s first destination in the US is Chicago, where events with the Rosh Yeshivah will be held from Thursday through Motzei Shabbos.

