2 More Roshei Yeshivos Contract COVID, HaRav Ezrachi Cancels Trip To US

Two more Roshei Yeshivos in Israel tested positive for COVID on Friday, Rosh Yeshivas Ateres Yisrael, HaGaon HaRav Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi, and Rosh Yeshivas Kisei Rachamim HaGaon HaRav Meir Mazuz.

It is the second time that HaRav Ezrachi has COVID. The 93-year-old Rosh Yeshivah contracted COVID for the first time in October 2020 and b’chasdei Hashem recovered without any ill effects.

HaRav Ezrachi was scheduled to embark on a historic chizzuk trip to the US on Motzei Shabbos.

A statement from HaRav Ezrachi’s household said: “The Rosh Yeshivah was found positive for COVID on Friday. He’s at home and feeling well b’chasdei Shamayim. In light of this, the Rosh Yeshivah’s historic chizzuk trip to heichelei haTorah in the US was postponed.”

Three months ago, HaRav Ezrachi was hospitalized in critical condition in the ICU with an infection and severe breathing difficulties. Despite the doctors’ grim predictions and b’chasdei Hashem, the Rosh Yeshivah’s condition rapidly improved and he was released to his home only days later.

Members of HaRav Mazuz’s household reported that the Rosh Yeshivah is feeling well and is at home. HaRav Mazuz, 77, was also recently seriously ill, only returning to his regular routine less than three weeks ago.

In light of the Roshei Yeshivos’ advanced ages, the public is asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of HaRav Baruch Mordechai ben Hinda Malka and הרב מאיר בן כמסאנה בתוך שאר חולי ישראל.

