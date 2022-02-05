Netanyahu’s Lawyers Demand Access To Hacked Material

Lawyers for former prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Thursday appealed to the Jerusalem District Court to receive access to material collected by police investigators via unauthorized spy software.

Israeli media reported on Wednesday evening that Israel Police illegally hacked into the phone of a key witness in the criminal cases against Netanyahu.

State prosecutors said on Thursday that they were carrying out an in-depth review of the hacking allegations.

The new development is expected to significantly delay Netanyahu’s trial.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)