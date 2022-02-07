Police Brutally Arrest Chareidi Man In Bnei Brak For Not Wearing Mask

Police brutally injured a Chareidi man in his 50s on Monday morning in the course of arresting him for not wearing a mask as he was shopping in a supermarket in Bnei Brak.

According to a witness, police suddenly entered the store and upon seeing the man without a mask, demanded that he present them with a teudat zehut.

An argument ensued between the man and the police, which ended with the police handcuffing him, during which they injured him. Hatzalah volunteers evacuated him to Sheba Hospital with facial injuries.

“He told the police: ‘I don’t have money to pay the fine,'” a witness told B’Chadrei Chareidim. The police claim that the man tried to leave the store without completing the identity process.

“He’s an avreich who wouldn’t hurt a fly,” the man’s father said. “He’s a very gentle person. I don’t know how they did something like this to him.”

In past weeks, Bnei Brak residents have been complaining about selective enforcement in the city regarding mask-wearing.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)